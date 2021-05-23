Watch
Killorn, Kucherov pace Lightning's 6-2 rout of Panthers

Tampa Bay takes commanding 3-1 lead in playoff series
Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn scores against the Florida Panthers during the second period in Game 4 of a Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Posted at 8:08 PM, May 22, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — Alex Killorn scored a pair of second-period goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded from its first postseason loss to rout the Florida Panthers 6-2 Saturday and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the first-round Central Division playoff matchup.

The reigning Stanley Cup champions pushed their intrastate rivals to the brink of elimination by scoring three first-period goals, then building their advantage to 5-1 when Killorn beat goalie Sergei Bobrovsky twice in a span of 94 seconds to break the game open.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists, while Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 39 of 41 shots for the Lightning.

