Justin Thomas rallies to win The Players Championship

Jupiter resident rallies from 3 shots behind by playing 4-hole stretch in 5 under
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Raoux/AP
Justin Thomas celebrates after a making a putt on the 17th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Posted at 6:45 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 19:45:22-04

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Justin Thomas won The Players Championship to get his year on the right track.

Thomas rallied from three shots behind by playing a four-hole stretch in 5 under and closing with a 68.

That was enough for a one-shot victory over Lee Westwood, a runner-up for the second straight week.

Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Thomas becomes the fourth player to win a major, The Players, the FedEx Cup and a World Golf Championship.

Thomas had a rough start this year. He was caught muttering an anti-gay slur in Hawaii that cost him an endorsement and his grandfather died on the eve of the Phoenix Open.

