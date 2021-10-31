Jerry Remy, Boston Red Sox player and broadcaster, dies at 68

BOSTON (AP) — Jerry Remy, a Boston Red Sox second baseman who went on to become a local icon as a television broadcaster, has died of cancer. He was 68.

The Red Sox confirmed that Remy died on Saturday.

“This weekend we lost our beloved Jerry Remy - a former player, broadcaster, Red Sox Hall of Famer & friend,” wrote the team in a tweet. “For over 40 years, the RemDawg captured the hearts of Red Sox Nation. Our thoughts & countless memories are with Jerry’s wife, Phoebe, their family & our friends at NESN.”

Remy had spent 10 seasons in the majors, the first three with the California Angels and the last seven with Boston, before retiring after the 1985 season.

But it was as a Red Sox announcer, a job he began in 1988, that he captured the hearts of fans.

He was a beloved figure in Boston sports, known as “RemDawg” by generations of New Englanders.