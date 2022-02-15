Watch
It's a yes! Simone Biles engaged to NFL safety Jonathan Owens on Valentine's Day

Couple dating for nearly 2 years
Associated Press
(AP Photo)
Jonathan Owens of the Houston Texans NFL football team appears in 2021, left, and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Sept. 12, 2021. Biles confirmed on her social media account that she and Owens are engaged.
Posted at 3:10 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 15:11:07-05

NEW YORK — It's a yes from Simone Biles to fellow elite athlete Jonathan Owens.

The two posted photos of the Houston Texans' safety popping the question on Valentine's Day in a gazebo.

The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast and the 26-year-old football player have been dating for nearly two years.

He took a knee in a set of photos Biles posted on Instagram and Twitter.

In a closeup, she lent a look at her substantial oval diamond ring as the couple held hands.

Owens commented on Instagram with a heart emoji: "Ready for forever with you."

