Iconic arena in Los Angeles getting renamed

An iconic arena in Los Angeles is getting renamed.

According to a press release, the Staples Center will soon be known as Crypto.com Arena beginning Christmas Day.

The new name comes after AEG, and Singapore-based Crypto.com struck a 20-year naming rights agreement on Tuesday.

“This partnership is about the future,” said Dan Beckerman, President, and CEO of AEG, in a news release. “AEG and Crypto.com not only share a vision about innovation and the future of sports and entertainment, but we also have a shared commitment to our communities where we work and live. We look forward to partnering with Crypto.com to create meaningful initiatives to bring that vision to life in the years to come.”

The venue is the home of the Los Angles Lakers, Clippers, and Kings.

The change comes after the office supply company ended its 20-year naming rights deal, which began in 1999 when the entertainment venue was built.

AEG announced the arena's new logo and branding materials will be released on Dec. 25, with all of its external signage replaced by June 2022.