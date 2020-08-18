Hornets suspend radio broadcaster for tweeting racial slur

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have suspended radio play-by-play broadcaster John Focke indefinitely after he used a racial slur on his Twitter account.

Focke used the slur while tweeting about the Jazz-Nuggets playoff game.

He has since deleted the tweet and apologized, saying it was a typo.

Focke wrote that he made a "horrific error" and that he had no intention of ever using that word.

The Hornets released a statement on Twitter saying they are investigating the matter and do not condone that type of language.

Charlotte Hornets Statement: pic.twitter.com/4RaDvcSfHU — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) August 18, 2020

According to USA Today, this is Focke's first season with the organization.