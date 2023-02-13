Ryder Cup captains Luke Donald, Zach Johnson commit to Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The team captains of the upcoming Ryder Cup have committed to play in the Honda Classic.

Luke Donald and Zach Johnson have committed to play in Palm Beach County's premier golf tournament, which starts Feb. 23 at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens.

Donald, a longtime Jupiter resident and the world's one-time No. 1 golfer, was named captain of the Ryder Cup's European team, while Johnson has been named captain of the U.S. team.

The Ryder Cup will take place this fall in Rome.

Johnson will be in search of his first PGA Tour win since 2015, while Donald will be vying for his first win at the Honda Classic since 2006.

J. Pat Carter/AP Luke Donald makes a putt on 17 at the Honda Classic golf tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2006, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The entry deadline for the Honda Classic is Friday.

This will be the final year that Honda serves as the title sponsor of the event.