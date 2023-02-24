Honda Classic Cares helps Glades area non-profit consistently feed families

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — As many as 100 people lined up just as the Sun came up on a weekday morning near The Glades Initiative non-profit building in Belle Glade.

The charitable organization has in-person food giveaways two days per week. Most people receiving food from their choice pantry speak Spanish or Creole.

Through a translator, a mother of two named Marie Simon expressed to WPTV that the support was very appreciated.

"I need food to take to my house. I need food to take to my children," Simon said.

"We have a lot of folks who come here regularly," said Karis Engle said, the president and CEO of The Glades Initiative, which has helped more than 1,700 families over the past year.

The non-profit also offers home delivery of food and help getting food stamps and rental assistance, among other services.

"This is consistent. So if someone knows they need to rely on this, they can come every week and know they can get 25 pounds of food they can take home to feed their families," Engle said.

The team at the heart of The Glades Initiative is made up of 14 workers, a mix of full-time and part-time.

"They get to see a smiling face. It really gives them a sense of hope that someone really understands the needs of the families," said Jerome West, the food coordinator of The Glades Initiative.

Honda Classic Cares, the charitable arm of The Honda Classic Golf Tournament, has given almost $1.4 million to The Glades Initiative since 2015.

"The Honda Classic has been incredibly generous to us over the years," Engle said. "It's amazing to see what we can do with what we have."

Learn more about The Glades Initiative by clicking here.