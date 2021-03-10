Brooks Koepka bows out of Honda Classic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A knee injury that forced Brooks Koepka to withdraw from The Players Championship will also keep him out of next week's Honda Classic.

Tournament Executive Director Ken Kennerly confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon.

"Obviously, we are disappointed. Brooks called me himself literally a couple hours ago. He is very conscientious to make sure he lives up to his commitments and all that," Kennerly said. "Obviously, we are disappointed, but most importantly, we hope he's OK."

Koepka, 30, told Golfweek that he sprained his right knee and will have further orthopedic consultations next week.

"No time frame as of right now," Koepka said in the article published Wednesday. "We will know more after the consultation."

The four-time major winner declined to provide details on how he hurt his knee.

MORE: Honda Classic headlines

"An accident happened while I was with my family over the weekend," Koepka told Golfweek. "We are doing everything possible to make sure we are back as soon as possible."

Koepka had committed to play in the Honda Classic last month, fresh off his first win since 2019. It ended an 18-month drought for the world's former No. 1 golfer.

Despite battling injuries to his left knee in recent years, the Palm Beach County native won the Phoenix Open last month and was runner-up at the Workday Championship two weekends ago.