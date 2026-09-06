'To see hockey grow,' Matthew Tkachuk hosts youth hockey tournament to inspire the next generation of players

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Youth hockey players from across South Florida got the chance to skate where the Florida Panthers practice this weekend, as Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk hosted his hockey celebration tournament at the Baptist IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale.

Tkachuk partnered with Baptist Health to create the tournament at the end of summer — a nod to his own days as a young player.

"This exact weekend was always the weekend that I started like my tournaments and that was always the most exciting for me because you got to kick it off. It was normally hosted in St. Louis And I just remember me and my team were always so jacked up for this weekend, looking forward to it all summer. And this was like the kickoff to a great youth hockey season," Tkachuk said.

The tournament brought together top boy and girl youth hockey players from across the region, with the goal of growing the sport in the area.

"Oh my gosh, it's the best sport in the world," Tkachuk said.

Tkachuk said expanding hockey's reach in South Florida has been a priority since joining the Panthers.

"Obviously my number one goal was coming down here to win a championship and right behind that was I really wanted to see hockey grow here," Tkachuk said.

All weekend, families visited the IcePlex to test their slap shot, and some learned how to play for the first time with Tkachuk's help. When asked what advice he had for players just starting out, Tkachuk shared his father's advise.

"Well, I know they're not like in a team setting right now, but I'm going to just say the same message my dad always said, and that's compete and be a good teammate. and have so much," Tkachuk said.

As for the regular NHL season Tkachuk said it was a long summer and he is ready to get back with his teamates and start playing.

