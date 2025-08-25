Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHockeyPanthers

Actions

Team Greece wins the Amerigol Latam Cup in 10 overtimes

Team Greece wins Amerigol Latam Cup
WPTV
Team Greece wins Amerigol Latam Cup
Posted

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — More than 1,400 players from 17 countries and countless age groups spent the past week competing to be crowned champions of the 2025 Amerigol Latam Cup.

The Cup has featured a range of teams, including those who've never played on the ice.

Team Greece wins the Amerigol Latam Cup

However, one of the biggest stories is the game that started at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, and didn't finish the championship action until noon after 10 overtimes.

What makes it one of a kind is that the tournament brings hockey to nontraditional countries not known for hockey and brings them to South Florida for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

One of the champions on the day was Team Greece.

"We're a family here, and we've only known each other five days," said Team Greece's right winger Yiorgos Bikakias.

"It's a band of brothers in there, and we learned to play for each other in there," said Team Greece defenseman Alex Katsihtis.

That band of brothers played a semifinal matchup on Saturday that didn't wrap up until 2 a.m. Then, they had a quick turnaround for Sunday's championship game, which started in the morning and saw 10 overtimes.

"Growing up Greek, you learn to face adversity head-on," said Katsihtis.

The Greek national team won the 10-overtime match with a final score of 3-2 thanks to a game-winning goal from Tampa's Yiorgos Bikakias.

"I blacked out, and all I remember is I got to get to my goalie. I got to get a goal after seven overtimes, it's unbelievable," said Bikakias.

Unbelievable indeed, and it was capped off with a championship celebration.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening