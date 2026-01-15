President Trump welcomes Stanley Cup champion Panthers to White House

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday honored the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at the White House for the second year in a row.

The team, for the second year in a row, presented Trump with a custom jersey that said "Trump 47." They also gave the president a golden hockey stick and a ring.

The team all donned red ties, imitating a look Trump has worn so often that it has become a signature look.

However, Trump on Thursday wore a deep burgundy tie.

