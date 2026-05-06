Panthers to pick 9th overall in NHL draft starting June 26

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Panthers didn't get their ideal spot in Tuesday night's NHL Draft Lottery, missing their shot at the coveted number one pick. Instead, they'll be selecting ninth overall.

Going into the lottery, the Panthers had just a 6% chance of landing the winning four-digit combination for the top spot. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the slightly better 8.5% odds to claim the first pick.

The Panthers will make their ninth overall selection when the NHL Draft kicks off June 26. They're set to make seven total picks throughout the draft, including three in the crucial first two rounds.

Don't worry, Panthers fans — your Panthers 360 team is already working on a special NHL Draft show to break down all the picks once all the picks are finished.