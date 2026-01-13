WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We are inching closer to the Milan Winter Olympic Games, and Florida Panthers fans are preparing to go great lengths to support their favorite players.

Jason and Dee Dee Smause, a couple from just outside of Key West, are among the dedicated fans making the journey to Italy.

WATCH:

Panthers fans gear up for once-in-a-lifetime trip to Milan Winter Games

When WPTV Anchor and Panthers 360 host Mike Trim asked which fans would be traveling to Milan on his Facebook page, the Smauses responded within minutes. The couple spoke to Trim while in West Palm Beach, not only to cheer on the Panthers, but to gather some winter gear for their trip that's hard to find in the Keys.

"I think we're more excited than the players are," Jason Smause said. "I don't know if that's even possible because I know how excited they are to play for their countries."

The Panthers currently have 10 players representing their home countries in the Winter Games. For the Smauses, this trip represents another milestone in their Panthers fandom journey, following their attendance at last year's Four Nations Face-off and the Panthers Game 6 Stanley Cup clincher.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for everybody, not just for the people to watch and getting to go see it, but for the players," Dee Dee Smause said. "They've been waiting for so long."

The Smause’s daily work involves restoring coral reefs in the Florida Keys, but when it’s time to cheer on their Cats in person, it’s road trip time with a three-hour trip to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

"Oh yeah, we're always posting and excited and we always have to get a room because there's no way we're driving back," the Smauses told Trim.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

