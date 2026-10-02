Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov leaves against Sharks because of apparent knee injury

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Florida captain Aleksander Barkov left in the second period of the Panthers' 4-3 overtime loss to San Jose on Thursday night after his left knee appeared to buckle during a scrum with Sharks defender Darnell Nurse and forward Zack Ostapchuk along the boards.

Barkov immediately left the ice, throwing his glove on the ground as he headed into the tunnel.

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After the game, Florida coach Paul Maurice did not specify the type of injury Barkov suffered, but said the team would know the extent of the severity Friday.

"It's not related to his injury last year at all," Maurice said. "We'll have a good idea by tomorrow afternoon."

Barkov missed all of last season after tearing his right ACL and MCL during training camp. The 31-year-old Finn was playing his second game this season.

Luca Cagnoni scores in OT in the Sharks' season-opening victory over the Panthers

Luca Cagnoni rocketed a shot off goalie Akira Schmid at 3:14 of overtime and the San Jose Sharks opened the season with a 4-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

Florida overcame a three-goal deficit to force overtime, with Eetu Luostarinen scoring twice and Matthew Tkachuk pulling the Panthers even at 5:18 of the third. Luostarinen and Tkachuk scored in a 17-second span.

Mason Marchment opened the scoring for San Jose with 5:40 to go in the first period. Will Smith scored twice in the second period, the first short-handed and the second on a power play, both off assists from Macklin Celebrini. Smith and Celebrini each had three-point nights.

Sharks goalie Yaroslav Askarov made 23 saves.

Schmid stopped 28 shots.

Multiple scuffles broke out throughout the game, highlighted by Tkachuk and Jacob Trouba squaring off in the center of the rink.

The Panthers will head south and play Anaheim on Sunday night.