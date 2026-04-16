SUNRISE, Fla. — The new Florida Panthers President of Business Operations, Mike White, is settling into his role with the organization.

"This is a winning culture. It's not coming in where we have to fix certain things — it's more about amplifying those experiences that have already been created," White said.

Before the Florida Panthers' final game of the season, White spoke with WPTV Anchor and Panthers 360 host Mike Trim.

WATCH:

Newly appointed Florida Panthers President of Business Operations excited organization's future

White was named to his position on March 31.

Trim asked White about his top priorities in his new role.

"There are two lenses by which you look at things. One is the advocacy of the fan — the fan is at the center," White said. "We want to create a really great experience and a really great product for the fan to enjoy. The second is in support of hockey and hockey operations."

White said he's been busy in his first two weeks on the job.

Most recently, White served as Chief Product Officer at Amazon's autonomous vehicle company. He also worked for 11 years with the Walt Disney Company in several senior leadership roles.

The Florida Panthers beat the Detroit Red Wings 8-1 in their season finale.

WPTV

As the Florida Panthers chase a third Stanley Cup championship this season, WPTV is along for the ride!

We will be highlighting the team with our new show on South Florida's 9 called "Panthers 360".

Hosted by WPTV anchor Mike Trim, watch the show each Wednesday evening and also streaming at 7:30 p.m.

We will take an in-depth look at the season, break down film and connect with the players and special stories off the ice.

Every Monday at 12:15 p.m. on the WPTV YouTube page, Trim will be joined by different analysts to discuss the latest on the team. We want to hear your thoughts, so post your questions and comments while the live interview takes place!

South Florida's 9 is your home for Panthers hockey all season long!