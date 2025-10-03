KEEPING COOL: What it takes to be the Florida Panthers' ice technician

SUNRISE, Fla. — Florida Panthers games don't happen without ice— and the ice doesn't happen with Graham Caplinger.

Caplinger is in his 32nd year as 1 of only 32 NHL ice technicians, and will be hitting his 20th year with the Panthers in January.

WPTV Anchor Mike Trim talked to Caplinger about the role and how he's seen the love of Florida hockey grow.

“There’s just an energy when the games are going on," Caplinger said. "The fans, when you go out into the community, you see how everyone is embracing it.”

The ideal temperature for the ice is 60 degrees, which Caplinger said can pose a challenge in South Florida. Crowds opening doors, humidity and even the dew point are all factors in controlling the temperature, but equipment advances over his three decades on the job have made it easier.

Caplinger has a five-member crew that is responsible for maintaining the boards and glass surrounding the ice, and of course, a Zamboni machine that cleans and shaves the ice before adding more water.

Making the ice is a process that begins already in August, with the first step to start the refrigerating unit to cool the arena's concrete floor to 15 degrees. Then, it's time to pour roughly 12,000 gallons of water to freeze. After that, the ice is painted white.

From start to finish, the process takes about a week, but becomes a tighter turnaround during the season.

With three straight appearances in the Stanley Cup Final, Caplinger is at the top of his game.

