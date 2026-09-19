FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida Panthers fans got the chance to watch Day 3 of training camp on Saturday as part of this year's Fan Fest at the Iceplex in Fort Lauderdale. Season ticket holders, die-hard fans, and long-time loyalists watched the Panthers practice ahead of their first pre-season game.

With the new season on the horizon, fans shared what they are most looking forward to — and the excitement was hard to miss. For many, captain Aleksander Barkov's return from injury topped the list.

"How Barkov plays after his comeback from his injuries," one fan said.

WATCH: 'I want the cup,' Florida Panthers fans fired up at Training Camp Fan Fest

Florida Panthers fans fired up at Training Camp Fan Fest

The Tkachuk brothers were also a major talking point.

"I am so excited for the Tkachuk brothers, obviously. I mean, who's not?" a fan said.

Others had their sights set on the ultimate prize.

"I'm excited to see the Stanley Cup finals again, you know, trying to get our third cup. That would be great," a fan said.

When asked about their favorite players, fans were quick to answer.

"Honestly, our captain Barkov," one fan said.

"Right now I think it's Barkov," another said.

"Matthew Kachuk," one fan said.

"I like the Sam's, so I'm gonna say Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhardt just because my daughter's name is Sam. So we go with that," another fan said.

Panthers fans also had plenty to say about their own reputation in the NHL.

"We're a hardcore diehards. We love our Cats," one fan said.

"We're the best fans in the NHL," another said.

"People complain about our fans being bandwagon. I say whatever with that," a fan said.

As for the Panthers' playoff and championship odds, fans were not short on confidence.

"All the way 99," one fan said.

"I think they have the shot to make it to the playoffs easy. For the finals, I think we can do it. We just need to get some puck luck and stay healthy," another said.

"With our roster right now. I believe that we have 100% chance to make the playoffs and I believe that we will win another Stanley Cup," a fan said.

"I want the cup so I'm saying we're going all the way. There's no percent 100% we're going," another fan said.

The Panthers play their first preseason home game on Sunday against the defending champions, the Carolina Hurricanes.