Here's when tickets for the 2025 Stanley Cup Final go on sale

Eastern Conference champs the Florida Panthers triumphed over the Carolina Hurricanes Wednesday and now take a third trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers are set to play the winners of the Western Conference — either the Dallas Stars or the Edmonton Oilers, and the latter is currently up 3-1.

Panthers fans are already making a mad dash for merch — WPTV's Todd Wilson witnessed a packed IcePlex gift shop on Thursday, as people stocked up for the finals.

And on Friday, May 30, fans will be making a mad dash for Stanley Cup tickets.

Single-game tickets will go on sale at 3 p.m. ET Friday via SeatGeek.

All away games for the finals will have watch parties at Amerant Bank Arena.

WATCH: Panthers fans stock up on gear ahead of Stanley Cup finals