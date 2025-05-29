Watch Now
Here's when tickets for the 2025 Stanley Cup Final go on sale

Panthers now take a third trip to the Stanley Cup Final
Panthers Hurricanes Hockey
Chris Seward/AP
Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) celebrates his goal with center Brad Marchand, top right, and left wing Jonah Gadjovich (12) while Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) and center Sebastian Aho (20) react during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Panthers Hurricanes Hockey
Posted

Eastern Conference champs the Florida Panthers triumphed over the Carolina Hurricanes Wednesday and now take a third trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers are set to play the winners of the Western Conference — either the Dallas Stars or the Edmonton Oilers, and the latter is currently up 3-1.

Panthers fans are already making a mad dash for merch — WPTV's Todd Wilson witnessed a packed IcePlex gift shop on Thursday, as people stocked up for the finals.

And on Friday, May 30, fans will be making a mad dash for Stanley Cup tickets.

Single-game tickets will go on sale at 3 p.m. ET Friday via SeatGeek.

All away games for the finals will have watch parties at Amerant Bank Arena.

