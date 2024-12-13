Watch Now
Florida Panthers to host Cat’s Cup Street Hockey Festival in South Florida

The inaugural festival will be held on March 15 and March 16 at Amerant Bank Arena
Florida Panthers logo outside Amerant Bank Arena, Sept. 25, 2023
Leonardo Marchesani/WPTV
The Florida Panthers logo is seen outside Amerant Bank Arena before a preseason game, Sept. 25, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla.
SUNRISE, Fla. — Fans of all ages and skill levels can now register for a two-day street hockey festival at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The Florida Panthers will host the inaugural Cat’s Cup Street Hockey Festival on March 15 and March 16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the team announced Friday.

The first day of the festival will feature adult participants and the second day of the festival will feature youth participants. Each participant should create a “team” which includes seven total participants to play in a 3 on 3 plus one goaltender tournament. The cost of entry per team is $500 with all proceeds benefiting the Florida Panthers Foundation, the hockey team said.

Registration includes a drawstring bag, water bottle, Cat’s Cup branded jersey, bottle opener and bucket hat for each adult participant. Youth participants who register will receive a drawstring bag, water bottle, sunglasses, portable phone charger, mini stick and a Cat’s Cup branded T-shirt.

All games will be played in boarded street hockey rinks in the Amerant Bank Arena Club parking lots and will have referees officiating each game. Each team will play a minimum of three games, the website said.

The tournament division winners will receive a special trophy and have the chance to win tickets to an upcoming Panthers game.

For more information on the Cat’s Cup or to register for a team, click here.

For ticketing options and to join the waitlist for future Florida Panthers Territory Memberships click here or call the PUCK line at 1(954) 835-7825.

