Florida Panthers to host Cat’s Cup Street Hockey Festival in South Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. — Fans of all ages and skill levels can now register for a two-day street hockey festival at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The Florida Panthers will host the inaugural Cat’s Cup Street Hockey Festival on March 15 and March 16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the team announced Friday.

The first day of the festival will feature adult participants and the second day of the festival will feature youth participants. Each participant should create a “team” which includes seven total participants to play in a 3 on 3 plus one goaltender tournament. The cost of entry per team is $500 with all proceeds benefiting the Florida Panthers Foundation, the hockey team said.

Registration includes a drawstring bag, water bottle, Cat’s Cup branded jersey, bottle opener and bucket hat for each adult participant. Youth participants who register will receive a drawstring bag, water bottle, sunglasses, portable phone charger, mini stick and a Cat’s Cup branded T-shirt.

All games will be played in boarded street hockey rinks in the Amerant Bank Arena Club parking lots and will have referees officiating each game. Each team will play a minimum of three games, the website said.

The tournament division winners will receive a special trophy and have the chance to win tickets to an upcoming Panthers game.

For more information on the Cat’s Cup or to register for a team, click here.

For ticketing options and to join the waitlist for future Florida Panthers Territory Memberships click here or call the PUCK line at 1(954) 835-7825.