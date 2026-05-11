Florida Panthers host sled hockey clinic, breaking barriers for athletes of all abilities

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Players of all ages and skill levels got the chance on Saturday to hit the ice and discover the thrill of hockey — many for the very first time.

The Florida Panthers helped young athletes of all abilities, breaking barriers and hosting a special sled hockey clinic.

WATCH BELOW: Florida Panthers hold sled hockey clinic

Florida Panthers hold sled hockey clinic in Fort Lauderdale

Sled hockey is a fast-paced, adaptive version of ice hockey designed for individuals with varying physical abilities.

Participants at the event received on-ice instruction, equipment and guidance from experienced coaches.

WPTV photojournalist Jackson Gaylor was there to capture all the sights and sounds from the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale. Watch his report in the video player above.