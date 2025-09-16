Florida Panthers announce 72-man training camp roster, set date for Fan Fest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers have released their training camp roster for the upcoming 2025-26 season, featuring 72 players who will compete for spots on the team.

Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito announced the roster Tuesday. The group includes 42 forwards, 23 defensemen and seven goaltenders who will participate in training camp presented by Baptist Health.

The Panthers will kick off their training camp with practices beginning Thursday, Sept. 18.

The opening weekend features split-squad sessions with Group 1 practicing at 1 p.m. and Group 2 at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale.

The team's first preseason games are scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 21, with a doubleheader against Nashville at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Fans will have multiple opportunities to watch the team prepare for the season.

The Panthers will host Training Camp Fan Fest on Sunday, Sept. 28, beginning at 9 a.m. at Baptist Health IcePlex.

The event will feature on-ice action, family activities, games and appearances by team mascots Stanley C. Panther and Viktor E. Ratt, along with the Panthers Dance Team.

Select training camp and regular-season practices at Baptist Health IcePlex will be free and open to the public throughout the year.

The complete preseason schedule is available at FloridaPanthers.com/Preseason.