Florida Panthers and Florida Blue pack 500 food bags for South Florida families in need

The Florida Panthers and Florida Blue teamed up with volunteers at Amerant Bank Arena to pack and distribute 500 bags of non-perishable food to South Florida families facing food insecurity.

The partnership extends beyond this event. During the regular season, the two organizations contributed 650 meals for every goal the Panthers scored at home. With 129 home goals this season, that effort resulted in 83,850 meals donated.

"I mean the partnership with the Panthers has been tremendous and we want to be able to continue that," Alvaro Molina, Interim President of the South Florida region for Florida Blue, said. "Again, there's more to do. There are greater needs in the community. We want to be able to partner up and continue that."

The event was coordinated by Harvest Drive, whose staff members lined up to help assemble the meals.

"Families are struggling, kids are out of school, gas prices are so high," Harvest Drive Founder Renee Herman said. "This is just a little help to make this happen and without the Panthers and Florida Blue, this would not be possible."

Matthew Smith, Director of Community Relations for the Florida Panthers, said the event reflects what the organization stands for.

"There are a bunch of the guys that do incredible things in the community, and our staff does incredible work in the community," Smith said. "Just to kind of see the on-ice product and the community come together, that's what this is all about. That's what we're all about."

WPTV

As the Florida Panthers chase a third Stanley Cup championship this season, WPTV is along for the ride!

We will be highlighting the team with our new show on South Florida's 9 called "Panthers 360".

Hosted by WPTV anchor Mike Trim, watch the show each Wednesday evening and also streaming at 7:30 p.m.

We will take an in-depth look at the season, break down film and connect with the players and special stories off the ice.

Every Monday at 12:15 p.m. on the WPTV YouTube page, Trim will be joined by different analysts to discuss the latest on the team. We want to hear your thoughts, so post your questions and comments while the live interview takes place!

South Florida's 9 is your home for Panthers hockey all season long!