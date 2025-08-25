Colombian ice hockey referees work to grow sport in South America

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — In many South American countries, soccer is king. However, the game of hockey is growing in popularity.

More than 25 years ago, a Colombian ref named Ramirez learned about the game of hockey from watching it on television.

His love for the game has only grown since that time. He's now taking time to become a hockey referee and bring ice hockey to South America.

"Being in a country where it's not a popular sport, it's been very interesting and very fulfilling to grow the sport and to be able to promote it over there," Ramirez said.

He was one of the many referees at the 2025 Amerigol Latam Cup, a one-of-a-kind tournament sponsored by the Florida Panthers. The tournament brought more than 15 countries to South Florida to compete for a hockey championship.

In South America, they don't have any ice hockey arenas, so the teams practice and play on rollerblades and tile.

"Since they don't have ice, there's a difference in roller and ice skating. Also, the refereeing system, they're used to using a two-man system in Colombia, and here they're getting used to using a four-man system," Ramirez said.

Ramirez isn't alone in his journey. At the Latam Cup, he was accompanied by his long-time friend, Cordero.

"I love building the relationship with the officials and the players and how the game flows," Cordero said.

Since he was a kid, Cordero said he has dedicated his life to the sport.

"I started playing at 10 years old, at a park through a local family. It's the family that started rinks down there," Cordero said.

Now, the referee duo who fell in love with the game at a young age look to bring the game of ice hockey to Colombia.