SUNRISE — Throughout the season, the Florida Panthers host themed nights at some home games. On Thursday, the Cats hosted the Detroit Red Wings for military appreciation night.

Despite trailing most of the game, the Florida Panthers pulled off an epic third-period comeback. The Cats tied it up at 4 apiece, then scored in the final minutes to take the lead and send Detroit home with a loss.

Watch report from Eleanor Sheahan:

'Bigger than ourselves': Florida Panthers host military appreciation night

The Panthers beat the Red Wings 5-4 for their military appreciation game.

Outside Amerant Bank Arena, members of the United States Coast Guard and Army welcomed fans before puck drop. Inside, military members and their families got early access to Pantherland for a first look at military appreciation merch.

Eleanor Sheahan

Then on the rink, the Panthers recognized retired Army veteran Joe St. John as their ‘Heroes Among Us’ honoree of the night. Another army veteran at the game was Scott Sloane.

Eleanor Sheahan

“As you get older and you recognize what you did and people serving today and what it takes to service and the sacrifice it takes and then people appreciating that, that's a warm feeling, that really makes you look back at your life a little bit and your service.,” Sloane said.

Sloane is a part of the Panthers Warriors, a hockey club for disabled us military veterans who have served our country and want to play hockey.

“When you leave the military, some of us lose that camaraderie, and so we have to bring it back, and we do it through this organization,” Sloane said.

Panthers Warriors started in 2019. Sloane said they play in tournaments and, over the years, have built a strong community that combines veterans and Panther fans. On Thursday Sloane was among the many veterans cheering on the cats.

Eleanor Sheahan

“Thank you for your service as well, like hockey it brings us together. It's a collaborative thing. All the military branches work together so that's what we learned from a young age, a collaborative environment and being a part of something bigger than ourselves,” Sloane said.

The Panthers Warriors are always looking for more players. To learn more, visit their Instagram @pantherswarriorshockey.

The Florida Panthers begin another road trip; they head to St. Louis to play the Blues.