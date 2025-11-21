Behind the scenes look at the Florida Panthers 'Heroes Among Us' program

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers honor those who served our country, not just on special occasions but at every home game through their "Heroes Among Us" program.

WPTV anchor and Panthers 360 host Mike Trim got a behind-the-scenes look at the program during Military Appreciation Night.

WATCH BELOW: 'Heroes Among Us' honors military veterans at Panthers games

The Panthers' win over the Washington Capitals on Nov. 12 was also a big win for South Florida Army veteran Victor Pena.

"Panthers 360" was there as Pena was greeted at the Amerant Bank Arena gate and presented with his special military-themed jersey for the night.

Pena was honored during the national anthem and during a break in the game action as well.

Pena joins more than 500 veterans who have been recognized every home game since the program's inception in 2013.

Trim listened to Florida Panthers Director of Community Relations Matt Smith describe how this program is special to the fans, families and even Panther players.

"They pause in those moments, and they thank them. There's a few of those guys that pause and thank the vets. And for them to think of that in that moment before some of the biggest games of their life, just tells you all you need to know about their thoughts are on the program and supporting our veterans in our community," Smith said.

Fans attending Military Appreciation Night had the opportunity to write letters to troops overseas at the Mission United Table on the Plaza Level and on the chalkboard outside the Amerant Vault.

Another Military Appreciation night is scheduled for Tuesday, March 24.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

