2 Florida Panthers players capture gold at International Ice Hockey World Championship

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two Florida Panthers players are bringing home gold medals after Captain Aleksander Barkov and forward Anton Lundell helped lead Finland to a thrilling 1-0 overtime victory over Switzerland at the International Ice Hockey World Championship on Sunday evening in Zurich.

WATCH:

2 Florida Panthers players capture gold at International Ice Hockey Championship

The golden finish caps off an impressive tournament for both Panthers players. Barkov dominated the ice with 11 points (three goals and eight assists), earning him a spot on the tournament all-star team. Meanwhile, Lundell contributed six points of his own with four goals and two assists.

The Panthers were well-represented on the international stage, with five players total competing for their home countries. Each player found the back of the net at least twice during tournament play.

WPTV

As the Florida Panthers chase a third Stanley Cup championship this season, WPTV is along for the ride!

We will be highlighting the team with our new show on South Florida's 9 called "Panthers 360".

Hosted by WPTV anchor Mike Trim, watch the show each Wednesday evening and also streaming at 7:30 p.m.

We will take an in-depth look at the season, break down film and connect with the players and special stories off the ice.

Every Monday at 12:15 p.m. on the WPTV YouTube page, Trim will be joined by different analysts to discuss the latest on the team. We want to hear your thoughts, so post your questions and comments while the live interview takes place!

South Florida's 9 is your home for Panthers hockey all season long!