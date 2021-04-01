Menu

Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams retiring after 33-year run

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - North Carolina head coach Roy Williams celebrates after his team's 89-72 victory over Michigan State in the championship game at the men's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament in Detroit, in this Tuesday, April 7, 2009, file photo. North Carolina announced Thursday, April 1, 2021, that Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after a 33-year career that includes three national championships. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
North Carolina Williams Basketball
Posted at 1:47 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 13:47:48-04

North Carolina says Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring.

The decision comes two weeks after Williams closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels and 33rd season as a head coach overall, going back to his time at Kansas.

Williams first began his UNC career in 1978 as an assistant coach under then-head coach Dean Smith.

After spending 10 years at UNC, he left for Kansas, where he spent 15 years as their head coach, before heading back to UNC in 2003.

Williams won 903 games in a career that included three national championships with the Tar Heels in 2005, 2009, and 2017.

UNC lost to Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in his final game.

According to a statement from the school, a press conference will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. Although it's closed to the public, the press conference will be streamed at GoHeels.com.

