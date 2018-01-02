Grateful Buffalo Bills fans overwhelm Andy Dalton's foundation with donations

CINCINNATI – An unexpected flow of thank-yous from Buffalo Bills fans turned into an overwhelming show of support for the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation on Monday.

We are getting 10 donations a minute! — Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) January 2, 2018

Dalton was cleaning out his Cincinnati Bengals locker Monday morning when he joked about his new-found hero status in northwest New York.

“I think I might be the hottest guy in Buffalo right now,” he said.

Little did he know.

At the time, a few hundred donations had trickled into his foundation from the Buffalo area. They were thank-yous from Bills fans for his last-minute TD pass that beat the Baltimore Ravens Sunday and put the Bills in the playoffs.

By the end of the day, though, the trickle had turned into Niagara Falls, with more than 2,500 donors contributing over $57,000.

In the 24 hours since the 1st donation came in, over 2500 donors and just over $57,000 and counting! Last update for the night! I will update tomorrow. We can’t thank y’all enough! — Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) January 2, 2018

Many donations came in the sum of $17, Dalton said. That number represents how many years Bills suffered without making the playoffs – the longest streak in North American sports.

To all the Bills fans that are donating to my foundation, thank you. We appreciate the support. If you are interested in donating visit https://t.co/9SMNu78Znq — Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) January 1, 2018

And get this: The grateful Bills organization was rallying fans to donate on the team’s Twitter account.

Bills fans, you're amazing.



After @andydalton14's last minute heroics, more than 150 of you have donated $3,250+ to Andy Dalton's @ajdfoundation to thank him.



If you'd like to join in on the fun, you can donate at https://t.co/5dPjoitL0Q! pic.twitter.com/v0nzfvv8vU — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 1, 2018

The Bills also had Buffalo wings delivered to Paul Brown Stadium Monday to show their appreciation to the Bengals.

If you can't imagine the reaction from Bills fans, watch this video. It's synchronized to the reaction from the Bills locker room and fans gatherings when Dalton hit Tyler Boyd for the game-winning TD.

OK, some Bills fans went, well, overboard.

Andy Dalton, I am a man but I would have your baby if I could... — Jackson Bills (@rivsplace) January 1, 2018

The Dalton's foundation provides support, opportunities, resources and life-changing experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families in Cincinnati and Fort Worth, according to its website.

To donate, go to the website and click on the button at the top right.