Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship

First time Woods has withdrawn from major as professional golfer
Tiger Woods holds golf ball after third round on 18th hole of 2022 PGA Championship
Eric Gay/AP
Tiger Woods waves after his third round on the 18th hole at the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods holds golf ball after third round on 18th hole of 2022 PGA Championship
Posted at 8:12 PM, May 21, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — There will be no Sunday red for Tiger Woods in the PGA Championship.

The PGA of America said Woods has withdrawn. Woods had a career-high 79 in the third round Saturday at Southern Hills. He limped his way around in the cold and wind, at one point making five straight bogeys.

This is the first time Woods has withdrew from a major as a professional.

He declined interviews after his round, speaking only to a pool reporter. Woods was asked if he felt as though he would play the final round. All he said was he was sore, he would do some work and see how it went.

Woods has made the cut in the two majors he has played since his right leg was battered in a car crash 15 months ago.

