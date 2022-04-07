Tiger Woods thrills patrons with Masters comeback

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods is back.

Walking with the slightest hint of a limp after a devastating car wreck that could've cost him his right leg, Woods sent the Masters patrons into an uproar with his solid play in the opening round.

RELATED: Tiger Woods timeline: From last Masters win to present

After five straight pars, Woods delivered a vintage tee shot at the par-3 sixth. The ball stopped 2 feet short of the flag for the tap-in birdie.

Woods had a sloppy bogey at No. 8, but he bounced back with a birdie at the 13th that put him solidly in contention as he approaches the end of his round.