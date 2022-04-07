Watch
SportsGolf

Actions

Tiger Woods thrills patrons with Masters comeback

Walking with slight hint of limp, Woods returns for first time since crash
Gallery applauds Tiger Woods after putt on sixth green during first round at 2022 Masters
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charlie Riedel/AP
The gallery applauds Tiger Woods after his putt on the sixth hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga.
Gallery applauds Tiger Woods after putt on sixth green during first round at 2022 Masters
Posted at 4:28 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 16:38:27-04

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods is back.

Walking with the slightest hint of a limp after a devastating car wreck that could've cost him his right leg, Woods sent the Masters patrons into an uproar with his solid play in the opening round.

RELATED: Tiger Woods timeline: From last Masters win to present

After five straight pars, Woods delivered a vintage tee shot at the par-3 sixth. The ball stopped 2 feet short of the flag for the tap-in birdie.

Woods had a sloppy bogey at No. 8, but he bounced back with a birdie at the 13th that put him solidly in contention as he approaches the end of his round.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News