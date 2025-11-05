Tiger Woods' son is an All-American as Charlie honored by American Junior Golf Association

BRASELTON, Ga. — Charlie Woods shares one honor with Tiger Woods. The son of the 15-time major champion made the first team All-America list announced Wednesday by the American Junior Golf Association.

Woods, a junior at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, was among 12 boys the AJGA named to the first team of its annual list.

Giuseppe Puebla of Royal Palm Beach and Jessy Huebner of Port St. Lucie also made the All-American list.

Miles Russell, the 17-year-old who was an alternate at the Walker Cup this summer, was selected player of the year for the second time.

Woods won his first big title at the Team TaylorMade Invitational in May. Tiger Woods was the AJGA player of the year in 1991 and 1992.

The second team included Mason Howell, who won the U.S. Amateur and played in the Walker Cup, and Cameron Kuchar, the son of Matt Kuchar who plans to attend TCU.

Aphrodite Deng, the Canadian living in New Jersey, was player of the year in the girls' division. Deng won the U.S. Girls Junior this year, along with two big AJGA events.

The teams were determined exclusively through the Rolex AJGA Rankings as of Oct. 14.