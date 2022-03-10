Watch
SportsGolf

Actions

Tiger Woods inducted into Hall with hard work and big payoff

Hall of Fame Golf
Gerald Herbert/AP
Tiger Woods speaks during his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Hall of Fame Golf
Posted at 8:04 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 08:10:17-05

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods already is the greatest of his generation.

Now he's enshrined with the best of all time.

Woods has been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

He choked up talking about his late father who instilled the need to work hard and earn results. Woods got those results.

He has 82 wins on the PGA Tour and 15 majors. His influence on the sport is as great as any.

Also inducted are former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem, three-time U.S. Women's Open champion Susie Berning and the late visionary Marion Hollins.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News