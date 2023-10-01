Watch Now
Europe holds off US at Ryder Cup

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Europe's Justin Rose celebrates on the 15th green during his singles match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Oct 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-01 11:29:06-04

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy — The Ryder Cup is staying in Europe, just like always. Europe had a big lead at Marco Simone outside Rome and made sure it capped off a dominant week.

Rory McIlroy won his match to become the leading scorer for Europe for the first time.

Tommy Fleetwood delivered the winner by driving the 16th green to ensure the half-point Europe needed.

The Americans were never in this Ryder Cup after falling behind big on the first day. They were coming off a 10-point win at Whistling Straits and thought this might be the year the U.S. ended three decades of losing on European soil.

