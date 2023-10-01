Europe holds off US at Ryder Cup

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy — The Ryder Cup is staying in Europe, just like always. Europe had a big lead at Marco Simone outside Rome and made sure it capped off a dominant week.

Rory McIlroy won his match to become the leading scorer for Europe for the first time.

Tommy Fleetwood delivered the winner by driving the 16th green to ensure the half-point Europe needed.

The Americans were never in this Ryder Cup after falling behind big on the first day. They were coming off a 10-point win at Whistling Straits and thought this might be the year the U.S. ended three decades of losing on European soil.