New women's high-tech golf league makes its Palm Beach Gardens debut at the SoFi Center

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A new type of golf kicked off in Palm Beach Gardens, as the high-tech Women's Tomorrow's Golf League made its debut and brought a different kind of experience to the sport.

Golfers compete in Women’s Tomorrow’s Golf League

Some of the world's best female golfers competed inside the SoFi Center. The new women's golf league combines technology with traditional golf, bringing a whole new energy to the game.

The league features 25 of the world's top female golfers competing on five teams: the Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Los Angeles Golf Club, Motor City Golf Club and New York Golf Club.

Golfers compete in the WTGL in Palm Beach Gardens

When you think of professional golf, you're probably thinking beautiful fairways, sand traps and lots of sun. Throw in a giant simulator screen and mix it all up, and that's where you get the WTGL.

Instead of playing on a traditional golf course, players hit shots into a massive simulator screen before moving to a real green to finish each hole. When it's time to chip or putt, they move to a short game area.

The matches are fast-paced, featuring 15 holes of team competition inside the SoFi Center. Every player has 40 seconds to hit a shot. Every player is mic'd up, so you can hear them talking strategy — or trash. There's also a referee, and the greens rotate and can be contoured to make holes harder.