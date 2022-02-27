Watch
Mickelson losing corporate relationships over Saudi remarks

David J. Phillip/AP
FILE - Phil Mickelson walks off the 14th green after missing a birdie putt during the third round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. Whether his true intentions were chasing Saudi Arabian money or gaining more control over how he thinks the PGA Tour should be run, Mickelson has been exposed for manipulating people to get what he wants. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 6:42 PM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 18:42:00-05

Corporate partnerships keep falling for Phil Mickelson in the wake of his shocking comments about Saudi Arabia and his involvement in a proposed super league the Saudis are funding.

The Desert Sun reports that Mickelson no longer will be tournament host of The American Express in the California desert.

And The Mickelson Foundation will no longer be the charitable arm of the PGA Tour event.

Callaway says it is pausing its relationship with him.

KPGM and Amstel Light already have cut ties and Workday says it won't be renewing the deal next month.

