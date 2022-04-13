Watch
Lake Worth Beach teenager Alexa Pano turning pro

17-year-old to make LPGA debut at Copper Rock Championship
Alexa Pano at Augusta, April 2, 2022
Matt Slocum/AP
Alexa Pano reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur golf tournament Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Augusta, Ga.
Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 12:33:37-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alexa Pano is turning professional.

The 17-year-old Lake Worth Beach golfer announced Tuesday on social media that she is pursuing a professional career in the sport.

Pano, ranked No. 64 among the world's amateur golfers, recently competed on the same greens as some of the greatest golfers to ever live, playing in the Augusta National Women's Amateur earlier this month.

When she was 7 years old, Pano was featured in the documentary movie "The Short Game." In the film, Pano said she wanted to be the first woman to play in a tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, which is home to the Masters.

Mission accomplished. She made her first cut in three tries two weeks ago.

Pano said she will make her LPGA debut at next week's Copper Rock Championship in Utah.

