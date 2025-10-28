Kai Trump: President Trump's granddaughter gets exemption to LPGA tournament

BELLEAIR, Fla. — The granddaughter of President Donald Trump will be making her LPGA debut next month in The Annika at Pelican Golf Club near Tampa.

Kai Trump is a senior at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach.

She is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and has committed to play for the University of Miami's golf team next year.

The Annika is the penultimate tournament on the LPGA Tour schedule and typically has one of the strongest fields of the year, except for the majors.

Trump says she's thrilled to play in an LPGA event and says it's her dream to compete against the best players in women's golf.

"My dream has been to compete with the best in the world on the LPGA Tour, and I am thrilled to be able to compete at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in November," Kai Trump said in a statement. "This event will be an incredible experience. I look forward to meeting and competing against so many of my heroes and mentors in golf as I make my LPGA Tour debut."

"Kai Trump has a tremendous passion for the game and is expanding the sport to broader audiences," Justin Sheehan, the director of golf and COO of the Pelican Golf Club, said in a statement. "She has a bright future at Miami, and we look forward to welcoming her and our entire tournament field to Pelican Golf Club in November."