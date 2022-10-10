Jupiter resident Dustin Johnson wins inaugural LIV Golf individual championship

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Professional golfer Dustin Johnson is now $18 million richer.

The two-time major winner and Jupiter resident secured the 2022 LIV Golf individual championship with his performance at last weekend's LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok in Thailand, the Saudi-backed tour announced Monday in a news release.

Johnson shot a 5-under-par 67 on Sunday to finish at 9 under in Thailand, "creating an insurmountable lead in the individual standings with one regular season event remaining."

He now has 121 points in the season-long competition. That's 42 more than current second-place golfer Branden Grace.

The purse for securing the inaugural LIV Golf individual title will fetch him $18 million in prize money.

"Locking up the individual competition is big," Johnson said in a statement. "It's an honor to be LIV's first individual season champion."

Johnson, 38, has called several northern Palm Beach County properties home. The 2020 Masters champion moved from Palm Beach Gardens to Jupiter last year and sold his North Palm Beach home to father-in-law and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky earlier this year.

LIV golfers have been barred from participating in PGA Tour events.

The final LIV Golf event of the year is at Trump National Doral Golf Club Miami at the end of the month.