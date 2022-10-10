Watch Now
SportsGolf

Actions

Jupiter resident Dustin Johnson wins inaugural LIV Golf individual championship

2-time major winner to take home $18 million prize
Dustin Johnson on 5th
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Kittinun Rodsupan/AP
Dustin Johnson plays a shot on the 5th hole during LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok 2022 at Stonehill Golf Club, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Pathum Thani, Thailand.
Dustin Johnson on 5th
Posted at 11:53 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 12:03:19-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Professional golfer Dustin Johnson is now $18 million richer.

The two-time major winner and Jupiter resident secured the 2022 LIV Golf individual championship with his performance at last weekend's LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok in Thailand, the Saudi-backed tour announced Monday in a news release.

Johnson shot a 5-under-par 67 on Sunday to finish at 9 under in Thailand, "creating an insurmountable lead in the individual standings with one regular season event remaining."

He now has 121 points in the season-long competition. That's 42 more than current second-place golfer Branden Grace.

The purse for securing the inaugural LIV Golf individual title will fetch him $18 million in prize money.

"Locking up the individual competition is big," Johnson said in a statement. "It's an honor to be LIV's first individual season champion."

Johnson, 38, has called several northern Palm Beach County properties home. The 2020 Masters champion moved from Palm Beach Gardens to Jupiter last year and sold his North Palm Beach home to father-in-law and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky earlier this year.

LIV golfers have been barred from participating in PGA Tour events.

The final LIV Golf event of the year is at Trump National Doral Golf Club Miami at the end of the month.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms