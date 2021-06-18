Gov. Ron DeSantis proudly shows off son's golf swing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — His parents met at a driving range. So it should come as no surprise that the 3-year-old son of Gov. Ron DeSantis and first lady Casey DeSantis has one heck of a golf swing for a kid his age.

The Republican governor put aside politics to play the role of proud papa Thursday, posting a video of his only son's impressive form on Instagram.

"Three years old and already has a better swing than his old man…" DeSantis wrote.

The video shows Mason drive three balls quite a distance toward a cluster of sand bunkers.

During an appearance Friday morning on Fox News, DeSantis was happy to boast of his middle child's natural golf ability.

"He is obsessed with hitting golf balls and baseballs," DeSantis said. "He does it all day long."

DeSantis said Mason was using a 9-iron to hit the balls 50 or 60 yards.

Mason was a bit bashful when the governor had his PGA Tour professional-in-training join him on national television.

But DeSantis didn't shy away from his son's golf game.

"I think he's got a great future if that's what he wants to do," he said of Mason.

DeSantis said his oldest daughter, Madison, also enjoys swinging a baseball bat. That's fitting, since her father played baseball in college.

The matriarch of the DeSantis family is also a former college athlete. She was a three-time national champion equestrian.

"These kids, I think, really are fortunate that they've got a mother who's very good looking and very athletic, and so I think they're getting everything from her side," DeSantis joked.