'GOING TO BE TARGETED BY EVERY TEAM': Keiser Seahawks blow past conference rival

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Keiser University Seahawks men's basketball team proved they deserve to be ranked in the top 25 nationally after their big conference win Saturday night against Sarasota's New College of Florida.

For the first half of the game, it was all Seahawks, now ranked 21 in the country and in the top 25 for the first time since 2020.

They got the ball moving until they found the big man Vincent Miszkiewicz, who cleared the paint for two. Then, Chris Roth finds his spot and splashes the easy two points.

Charlie Yoder starred in the second half of the game, having the offense well-oiled, knocking down layups, mid-range jumpers, and threes.

Scoring 25 points in the second half, Tyreon Payne blew past the defenders for a nice scoop layup, and proceeded to knock down the bucket to give Keiser the double-digit lead.

"Once I get it going, I just feel like I can't be stopped, " Payne said. "And coach, once he sees me going, he draws up a couple plays for me to keep going downhill and attack the rim."

Lake Worth native Calvin Sirmans lobbed it up to Malik Kabia to put the final nail in the coffin as Keiser wins 74-62.

Keiser will be back in action again on Wednesday in a rival game against Southeastern University.

"We're going to be targeted by every team now, being able to be 12-2 and having one of the highest rankings in the league and one of the highest rankings in a while, everyone's going to give us their best shot,” Keiser University assistant men's basketball coach, Max Spinner, said.