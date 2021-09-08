Watch
Gauff, McNally in US Open women's doubles semis

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Alberto Pezzali/AP
Coco Gauff plays a return to Russia's Elena Vesnina during the women's singles second-round match on day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in London.
Coco Gauff at Wimbledon, July 1, 2021
Posted at 6:33 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 18:33:24-04

Coco Gauff and Caty McNally knocked off the top-seeded team of Elise Mertens and Hsieh Su-wei to reach the women's doubles semifinals.

Gauff and McNally, seeded 11th, won 6-3, 7-6 (1).

With Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu in the women's singles semifinals, Gauff 17, and McNally, 19, added to the success of teenagers in the U.S. Open.

They will play the fifth-seeded team of Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Luisa Stefani of Brazil.

