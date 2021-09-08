Gauff, McNally in US Open women's doubles semis

Coco Gauff and Caty McNally knocked off the top-seeded team of Elise Mertens and Hsieh Su-wei to reach the women's doubles semifinals.

Gauff and McNally, seeded 11th, won 6-3, 7-6 (1).

With Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu in the women's singles semifinals, Gauff 17, and McNally, 19, added to the success of teenagers in the U.S. Open.

They will play the fifth-seeded team of Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Luisa Stefani of Brazil.