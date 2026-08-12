Chris Calianti grew up in rural Michigan with two goals: play in the NFL and become an orthopedic surgeon. He accomplished both.

Calianti attended Brother Rice, an all-boys Catholic school, where he starred as a linebacker, earned a state title and was recognized as the best linebacker in the state. College programs across the country came calling, and he chose Penn State, where he became a 4-year starter for the Nittany Lions. He earned All-Big Ten honors and an Academic All-American honor from ESPN.

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From linebacker to surgeon: Chris Calianti traded tackles for the operating room

In 2011, Calianti signed as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts.

"Honestly, there's nothing, no greater feeling. It gives me goosebumps thinking about it," Calianti said.

His rookie season included a standout performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, where he recorded 8 tackles in the second half. But later that year, the Colts released him — a turning point that pushed him toward his second passion.

"I always knew I wanted to be an orthopedic surgeon, specifically a shoulder surgeon. Because my first shoulder surgery was when I was 12," Calianti said.

He pursued medicine and became Dr. Chris Calianti, now serving patients and families in Palm Beach County as an orthopedic specialist. He credits the mental discipline he developed as an athlete for his success in the operating room.

"The mental preparation, it helps me every single day," Calianti said.

He said the work brings him a deeper sense of fulfillment than football ever did.

"The joy that you bring to their face with a pain-free shoulder, that support for them is probably one of the best feelings," Calianti said.

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