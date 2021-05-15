Former horse racing Hall of Fame jockey speaks about the 146th Preakness Stakes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The sport of kings, horse racing is center stage Saturday. The 146th Preakness Stakes is run in Baltimore. It's the second jewel in the triple crown.

Robert “Bobby” Ussery, 85, currently resides at the Presidential Place senior living facility in Hollywood, Fl. Ussery knows exactly what it takes to bring home one of the sport's biggest wins.

“You don’t have much time to think. When you’re riding and you have a split second to make a decision because you got this horse going 40 miles an hour,” said Ussery.

Ussery’s legendary career was defined by a split-second decision. A skill he rode into the horse racing hall of fame.

“You got other animals around you. It’s just a split-second decision that you make and sometimes you’re right sometimes you’re wrong,” said Ussery.

He is originally from Oklahoma and got his start in racing with a team from Texas. But it was a competition in New Orleans where an opportunity came knocking.

“He said let’s put bobby on it. I have never ridden on a major racetrack before. I mean I rode in Bushley tracks and stuff like that,” said Ussery. “The horse had 104 pounds. The horse won. Then the rest is history.”

Ussery became one of the top jockeys in the country. From winning the Preakness in 1960 to meeting Queen Elizabeth II after winning the prestigious Queen’s Plate race in Canada.

Bobby garnered more than three thousand wins, including the Kentucky Derby before retiring in 1974. His hall of fame induction came just 6 years later.

“We got the Proud Clarion and he won in 1967 in the running of the derby. That was like “Wow,” said Ussery. “Because as a jockey, in my era, The derby was the one you always wanted to win because that was the most prestigious race in America.”

Like so many, his eyes will be on the 146th Preakness Stakes Race Saturday. Bobby isn't sure who'll win.

“To me, it’s still a wide-open race. Any one of those horses could win there. There is no standout,” said Ussery.

But he said he’ll still enjoy watching it.

“I was glad to be affiliated with horse racing,” said Ussery. “It made me what I am.”

Ussery encourages everyone to experience a horse race in person at least once in their lifetime.

