Former Miami, FAU football coach Howard Schnellenberger dies at 87

MIAMI (AP) — Former football college Howard Schnellenberger has died.

Schnellenberger revived football at the University of Miami and Louisville and started the program at Florida Atlantic during a coaching career that spanned half a century.

Schnellenberger had a career record below .500, but when it came to building, he was a winner.

His legacy includes on-campus stadiums at Louisville and Florida Atlantic.

He led the Miami Hurricanes to the first of their five national championships in 1983, and coached Louisville to a Fiesta Bowl win over Alabama to cap the 1990 season.

He then founded the program at Florida Atlantic. Howard Schnellenberger was 87 years old.