Former Miami, FAU football coach Howard Schnellenberger dies at 87

Joel Auerbach/AP
In this Dec. 23, 2014 photo, former Florida Atlantic and Miami head coach, Howard Schnellenberger holds the game balls prior to the start of the Boca Raton Bowl NCAA college football game between Marshall and Northern Illinois at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla. Schnellenberger, who coached Miami to the 1983 national championship and built programs at Louisville and Florida Atlantic, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the age of 87, Florida Atlantic announced. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
Howard Schnellenberger
Posted at 10:20 AM, Mar 27, 2021
MIAMI (AP) — Former football college Howard Schnellenberger has died.

Schnellenberger revived football at the University of Miami and Louisville and started the program at Florida Atlantic during a coaching career that spanned half a century.

Schnellenberger had a career record below .500, but when it came to building, he was a winner.

His legacy includes on-campus stadiums at Louisville and Florida Atlantic.

He led the Miami Hurricanes to the first of their five national championships in 1983, and coached Louisville to a Fiesta Bowl win over Alabama to cap the 1990 season.

He then founded the program at Florida Atlantic. Howard Schnellenberger was 87 years old.

