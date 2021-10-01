You can bet on it: Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick showdown most heavily bet game

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Sports books say Sunday's showdown between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick is shaping up to be the most heavily bet on NFL game of the regular season.

Brady, the six-time Super Bowl champion, returns to Gillette Stadium for the first time as a member of the visiting team, leading his defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New England Patriots.

People are falling all over themselves to bet on it.

FanDuel says 95% of bets are on Tampa Bay to cover the 7-point spread. Other sports books report similarly lopsided betting action on Brady and the Bucs, and they expect a cascade of cash in the final hour before kickoff Sunday night.

Brady played quarterback for the Patriots for his first 20 seasons before leaving last year to lead Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl victory. Sunday night's game is his first against his old team and coach.

The revenge angle -- on both sides -- is an appealing one to gamblers.