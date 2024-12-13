Ultimate college football experience in Palm Beach County

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The excitement is building as the 11th annual Boca Raton Bowl approaches, promising a thrilling matchup between James Madison University and Western Kentucky University.

This much-anticipated event will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at FAU Stadium on Howard Schnellenberger Field on the campus of Florida Atlantic University. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

More Than Just a Game

The Boca Raton Bowl is not just about football. It's a celebration of community spirit and local pride.

Owned and operated by ESPN Events, this postseason collegiate football game is a major highlight in Palm Beach County, attracting fans from all over to enjoy the festive atmosphere and top-tier college football.

Pre-Game Festivities

The festivities kick off on Tuesday, Dec. 17, with the Bowl Teams Pep Rally at Mizner Park Amphitheater from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This event is open to the public and will feature the bands, dancers, and cheerleaders from both teams, setting the stage for an exciting game day.

On game day, the excitement continues with Fan Fest at FAU Stadium from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. This interactive area will feature live music, food, drinks, community organization booths, and a kid zone.

Fans can cheer on the teams as they walk through Fan Fest upon arrival, creating an electric atmosphere leading up to kickoff. The Navy SEAL skydivers who will skydive into the stadium to deliver the game toss coin

Complimentary Tickets Available

As the official charity partner of the Boca Raton Bowl, Spirit of Giving is offering complimentary tickets to this year's game.

These tickets are available for nonprofits, schools, youth sports teams, first responders, veterans, and military personnel. To request your complimentary tickets, click here.

For more information about the Boca Raton Bowl, click here.