Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne won't play for Jaguars in Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne will not play in Thursday night's Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Head coach Doug Pederson made the announcement Tuesday morning during the team's news conference.

Jacksonville's two 2021 first-round draft picks and former Clemson teammates will be held out of the NFL's preseason opener as a precaution.

Lawrence was the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft. He started all 17 games for the Jaguars last season, throwing for 3,641 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also led the NFL with 17 interceptions.

John Raoux/AP Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs through a drill as quarterbacks Kyle Sloter (4) and Jake Luton (6) look on during practice, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Etienne, who was the 25th overall pick last year, missed all of his rookie season with an injury.

Pederson said Juke Luton will start at quarterback. Luton, a sixth-round pick by the Jaguars in 2020, spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Hall of Fame Game can be seen Thursday at 8 p.m. on WPTV.