Tom Brady sets career passing record in game against former team

Buccaneers QB reaches 80,359 yards in first quarter at New England
Elise Amendola/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on the line of scrimmage during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.
Posted at 9:26 PM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 21:26:23-04

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Playing as a visitor at Gillette Stadium wasn’t the only big change for Tom Brady on Sunday night. He also was booed.

But when the Buccaneers quarterback set the record for yards passing in a career on a 28-yard completion to Mike Evans in the first quarter, there was a mixture of cheers and applause along with the jeers.

Brady, 44, reached 80,359 yards through the air and then called a timeout before the next play -- though no announcement had been made about setting the mark. That came during the timeout.

Ryan Succop's field goal a few plays later -- after Brady misfired on a couple of throws -- gave Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead.

