Tom Brady rookie card sells for record-breaking $1.32 million

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Tom Brady rookie card has sold for a record-breaking $1.32 million.

The autographed rookie card -- one of only 100 in the world -- was purchased Thursday during an online auction by PWCC Marketplace.

James Park, a longtime fan of the quarterback, bought the card.

"I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady," Park said in comments posted to PWCC Marketplace's Instagram account. "The last Super Bowl win just a mind-blowing accomplishment. I've also had a love of collecting cards since I was a kid."

The sale price was billed by PWCC Marketplace as the highest price paid for a football card.

It breaks the record previously set two years ago, when another Brady rookie card sold for more than $400,000.

Park called the card "an important piece of sports history and of any collection."

Brady, 43, was named MVP after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. He signed with the Buccaneers last year after spending his first 20 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots.

Chris O'Meara/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady smiles while holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LV, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl.

The sixth-round draft pick in the 2000 draft has won seven Super Bowls and been named Super Bowl MVP on five occasions.